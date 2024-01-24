APC Member Remanded Over Comments On Kano Emirate 

Abdulmajid Mustapha, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, has been remanded in a correctional facility following his remarks on a radio programme regarding the speculated reinstatement of former Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Mustapha, known as Dan-Bilki Commander, allegedly attacked former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), during a radio programme aired on Monday.

The focus of his criticism was the alleged plan by the state government to revisit the emirate law and the dethronement of Sanusi by the previous administration of ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

A day after his comments, Mustapha found himself in legal trouble, as he was arrested and subsequently charged before a magistrate court in Kano for disturbance of public peace.

Despite pleading not guilty, the prosecution argued that Mustapha’s remarks contravened Section 114 of the Kano State Penal Code Law.

In response to the charges, Mustapha’s defense counsel, Ibrahim Chedi, appealed for bail on health grounds, citing his client’s ailment.

However, the prosecution, represented by Abdussalam Saleh, opposed the bail application.

The magistrate has adjourned the ruling on the bail application to January 29, 2024.

Kwankwaso, the political godfather of Governor Abba Yusuf, had in previous week stated in an interview, “Honestly, it is one of the things that nobody has sat with me to discuss so far, but I am sure we are going to sit and see how to go about it. It will be revisited, and what’s supposed to be done will be done.”

As tensions escalate in Kano over the potential reinstatement of the former Emir and the legal proceedings against Mustapha, the political landscape remains sensitive, with observers closely watching the unfolding developments.