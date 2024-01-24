Governor Aiyedatiwa Appoints Tayo Oluwatuyi As SSG

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment of Tayo Oluwatuyi as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The appointment was made known by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, in a statement on Wednesday.

Oluwatuyi was also Ondo SSG under Akeredolu’s administration.

He said the governor also approved the appointment of Mr. Abayomi Olasanya as the Chief of Protocol.

Both appointments take immediate effect, according to the statement.

The governor had earlier on Wednesday announced the selection of Olayide Owolabi Adelami for the position of Deputy Governor.

Adelami, who hails from Owo, the hometown of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, is a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly.

Adelami, is expected to appear before the state House of Assembly on Thursday for screening.

The date of his screening was confirmed in a statement by Olatuji Oshati, Chairman, House Committee on Information.

He said the name of the Deputy Governor nominee was received from the governor on Wednesday by the Speaker Rt.Hon. Olamide Oladiji on behalf of the House.

The statement added that on receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers in his office, Oladiji noted that the governor’s action is in line with Section 191(3)b&c of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Earlier Wednesday also, the governor sacked all commissioners, senior special assistants (SSAs) and special assistants (SAs) appointed by Akeredolu and directed them to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.

Aiyedatiwa, 59, formerly Ondo deputy governor, was sworn in as the substantive governor of the South-West state on December 27, 2023, following the death of Akeredolu.