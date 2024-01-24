No Quarrel Between Oshiomhole And I – Ize-Iyamu

A governorship aspirant in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Wednesday dismissed rumours of a rift with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Ize-Iyamu, a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said he was on good terms with Oshiomhole, describing their relationship as cordial.

“I will tell you categorically that we are on good terms. There is no quarrel between myself and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“We have worked closely throughout the party formation to begin to quarrel unnecessarily. The fact that we disagree does not mean that there is a problem. He has a strong personality, I also have that. So we are bound to disagree,” he stated.

The ruling party fixed February 17 for the conduct of its primary ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

Reports emerged that Ize-Iyamu was disqualified from the APC’s primary by a screening committee allegedly constituted by Oshiomhole, a claim he has since dismissed, maintaining that he is still very much in the contest.

During the interview, he said the decision as to who becomes the APC flagbearer is not a decision for ‘one man’.

Describing Oshiomhole as a highly respected party man, Ize-Iyamu noted that the former Edo governor cannot decide who becomes the APC governorship candidate.

He stated, “The issue of who becomes a candidate is not a decision for one man. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is highly respected in our party but even him, will not tell you that ‘I will decide who will be.”