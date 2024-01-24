NSCDC Destroys Vast Illegal Refinery Site In Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has destroyed a vast illegal refinery site in the creeks of the Degema Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

The illegal bunkering site situated in a thick mangrove at Cutting Channel One, Degema LGA was destroyed by the Marine Unit of NSCDC in the state, following credible intelligence.

All materials used in carrying out the illegal oil bunkering and four different refining stations were destroyed with some personnel drafted for intensive patrol of the area to ensure that the suspects who are being trailed do not regroup and reconstruct the site.

Addressing journalists after the operation, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olufemi Ayodele explained that haven vandalised Sahara Oil Pipeline, the owners of the illegal site regularly syphon crude oil to carry out their nefarious business.

“With full determination to combat the menace of illegal oil bunkering activities on the waterways; the Marine Unit swung into action by taking charge of the environment.

“Notably, the suspects took to their heels upon sighting the marine operatives,” the spokesman said.

He said the operation is in line with a renewed charge by the NSCDC Commandant General, Abubakar Audi, who directed the Rivers State Commandant to step up intelligence and protection of all critical national assets and infrastructure on land and waterways.

This is coming two months after suspected sea pirates in the area believed to be crude oil thieves killed seven NSCDC personnel who were on pipeline surveillance.