Tinubu Departs Abuja For France On Private Visit

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday departed Abuja for Paris, France, on a private visit, according to the Presidency.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement added that President Tinubu will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024.

Tinubu had on Tuesday night held a bilateral meeting with the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Tinubu’s last travel out of the country was to attend the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, which took place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last December.

Apart from participating in the conference in Dubai, the President had bilateral talks with King Charles of England, the President of UAE, and leaders of several countries and multilateral partners to concretize engagements.

Tinubu also witnessed the signing of an accelerated performance agreement between Nigeria and Germany to improve Nigeria’s electricity supply and hosted a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and the Electric Buses Rollout Programme on the margins of the COP28 climate summit.