VIDEO: US-Africa Relations Top Priority For Biden Administration, Says Blinken

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken has affirmed that Joe Biden’s administration is very much committed to improving diplomatic ties between the two entities.

Blinken who is touring Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Angola made this declaration on Wednesday, during an exclusive interview with the Chairman/CEO, of Channels Television, John Momoh(OON).

The Secretary of State said Africa is very important to the US due to its role in shaping the past present and future of the American economy.

Hailing Nigerian ingenuity, Blinken also said that the United States had a growing interest “in working with Nigeria, investing in Nigeria, partnering with Nigeria”.

Watch the full video below.