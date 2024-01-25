Supreme Court Affirms Agbu Kefas As Taraba Governor

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Agbu Kefas as Governor of Taraba State.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision on Thursday, dismissed the appeal by Yahaya Sani of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) for grossly lacking in merit.

Sani had asked the apex court to set aside the victory of Kefas in the March 18, 2023, governorship election.

He had alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act, irregularities, and other malpractices.

He had asked the court to pronounce him the winner of the election on the grounds of scoring a majority of the lawful votes cast.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, had in November dismissed Sani’s appeal and affirmed the Tribunal’s judgement upholding Kefas’ election.

In a unanimous decision, the appellate court dismissed the appeal of the NNPP for lacking merit, as did the Tribunal on September 30.

Kefas polled 257,926 votes to defeat Sani who got 202,277 votes in the March 18, 2023 poll.