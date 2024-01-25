Court Vacates Contempt Order Against EFCC Chairman Olukoyede

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja on Thursday vacated its earlier order of the court directing the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede for disobeying a ruling of the court which asked operatives of the commission to vacate a property at Number 6, Aso Drive, Abuja.

Justice Abubakar Hussaini Musa upheld the submission of the EFCC Counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rotimi Oyedepo, that Olukoyede “is an officer of the law and respecter of the rule of law, with fervent commitment towards moving the EFCC towards enhanced professionalism and accountable conducts, and could not have willfully ignored or disobeyed the order of the court.”

Oyedepo further told the court, “I am here to assure my Lord that Mr. Ola Olukoyede who is now the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, whose appointment was confirmed by the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 18 October, 2023 and being a legal practitioner of many years at the bar will not knowingly disobey the order of the court.”

READ ALSO: Reps To Hold Security Summit Over Plateau Killings

He asked the court to vacate the contempt proceedings against the EFCC’s boss, assuring that all the issues involved between the parties in the suit would be resolved.

Defence counsel, Adeyemi Pitan, did not object to the submissions of Oyedepo.

Responding, Justice Musa stated, “I knew that the EFCC Chairman was not aware of this, that is why I wanted the Chairman to come.”

The judge, thereafter, vacated the order and purged Olukoyede of the contempt proceedings.

He also adjourned the matter till February 7, 2024, for a hearing of the substantive suit.