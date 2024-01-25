FCT Police Rescue 14 Kidnap Victims, Kill Kidnappers

In a daring and successful operation, police operatives of the FCT Command, attached to the Anti-Kidnapping unit and the Rubochi Division Police Headquarters, rescued 14 kidnapped victims at Ukya village near the Nasarawa state border on Wednesday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the combined police team executed a swift operation to storm a kidnapper’s den in Ukya village. Upon arrival, the criminals opened fire on the police operatives, leading to a fierce gun duel.

Plateau: We Will Not Be Distracted By Rev Daluk’s Malicious Comments – Military

In the exchange of gunfire, one of the kidnappers was neutralized, while the remaining criminals fled into the nearby forest with various degrees of bullet wounds.

The hostages, fortunately, were rescued unhurt and have since been joyously reunited with their loved ones.

Commissioner of Police for FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba, reiterated his unwavering commitment to eradicating criminality in all its forms within the FCT and ensuring the maintenance of peace for all residents.

He commended the swift and courageous actions of the police operatives involved in the operation.

CP Garba also urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities. He emphasized the importance of swift distress calls and encouraged the public to use the emergency contact lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

Additionally, the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) can be reached at 09022222352.

In a statement issued by SP Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer, the Commissioner of Police expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the security forces in maintaining the safety and security of the FCT.