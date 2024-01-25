Full Fixtures Of Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16

Matches have been concluded in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage with 16 teams emerging for the knockout stage.

The group stage games commenced on January 13 with the opening game between Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau and concluded on January 24.

There were so many shocking exits in the group stage which saw underdogs making into the knockout stage and some heavyweights being kicked out of the competition.

𝟯𝟲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀. 𝟭𝟲 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀. 🧮 And that’s a wrap! 🎁 Advertisement Round of 16: 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗘 𝗚𝗢. #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/gHX6A8sAQ3 — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 24, 2024

The round of 16 games will commence on Saturday, January 27 and conclude on January 30, 2024.

See the full pairings below:

Nigeria v Cameroon

Cape Verde v Mauritania

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea

Angola v Namibia

Mali v Burkina Faso

Egypt vs D.R Congo

Senegal vs Côte d’lvoire

Morocco vs South Africa