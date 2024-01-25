Kizz Daniel Features Davido On ‘Twe Twe’ Remix

Afrobeat sensation Kizz Daniel has featured the ‘Unavailable’ crooner, Davido for the remix of his single, ‘Twe Twe’.

Twe Twe which was released on December 12, 2023, to mark Kizz Daniel’s 10th anniversary in the music industry has gone on to spend several weeks as the number-one song on the official Nigeria charts, the number-one song on the radio and the most streamed song on YouTube.

Following their last collaboration since 2018 on ‘One Ticket’, Twe Twe sees the Nigerian superstars merging their unparalleled talents to deliver a musical experience that promises to thrill listeners.

The remix infuses the dynamic energy and distinct styles of both acts.

A source close to the artiste claims there is a music video – directed by the visionary TG Omori – set to drop soon.