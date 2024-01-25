PHOTOS: Bello, Ododo Attend Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland’s Coronation

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and the governor-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo, on Thursday attended the coronation of the new Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Anaje.

The event which was held in the Okene Local Government Area of the North-Central State also attracted top government officials, political figures, and traditional rulers.

The stool became vacant on October 29, 2023, after the former occupant, Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim, died after a protracted illness.

In the build-up to the process, the kingmakers in Kogi selected seven aspirants from an initial list of 75 candidates who applied to ascend the stool.

Those who made the knockout stage included former deputy governor of Kogi State, Dr Philip Salawu; a former Clerk of the National Assembly, Ataba Omolori; and a retired military general, Yusuf Amuda.

Others are Momoh Shaibu, Prof. Ibrahim Onuwe Abdulmalik, Dr Ahmad Tijani Anaje and Mr Ahmed Momohjimoh.

On January 6, Governor Bello met with the aspirants at the Government House in Lokoja, urging them to support whoever was appointed by the government. He also noted that they were all qualified.

Incidentally, this is Bello’s last public outing as governor before handing over power to his successor, Ododo, whose inauguration will be held on Saturday, January 27.

The event is scheduled to be held in the Muhammadu Buhari Civil Centre, Lokoja. Already, there are reports that the venue now wears a bright new look while communication gadgets worth millions of naira and other electricity equipment were seen being tested daily since last Friday.

See photos from the coronation below: