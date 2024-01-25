[VIDEO] ‘Naija No Dey Carry Last’: Oshoba Opens Up On Journey To World Title

Days after claiming the WBC silver featherweight title, Elizabeth Oshoba says hard work and dedication were key to her success.

Oshoba, 24, defeated Michela Braga of Italy (6-0-1) in round 10 of their fight in the Danish city of Copenhagen over the weekend. The feat made her the first Nigerian female boxer to scoop a world title.

But on Thursday, the queen of the rings recounted her story before getting to the top during a chat with Channels Television’s Sports Tonight crew.

Watch her share the story behind her success below: