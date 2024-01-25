×

[VIDEO] ‘Naija No Dey Carry Last’: Oshoba Opens Up On Journey To World Title

Oshoba, 24, defeated Michela Braga of Italy (6-0-1) in round 10 of their fight in the Danish city of Copenhagen over the weekend. The feat made her the first Nigerian female boxer to scoop a world title. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated January 25, 2024
Oshoba is the first Nigerian woman to win a world title in boxing.

 

Days after claiming the WBC silver featherweight title, Elizabeth Oshoba says hard work and dedication were key to her success. 

But on Thursday, the queen of the rings recounted her story before getting to the top during a chat with Channels Television’s Sports Tonight crew

Watch her share the story behind her success below:

