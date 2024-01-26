Landmines Explosions Latest Attempts To Frustrate Rebuilding Of Communities – Zulum

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has described the recent explosion of landmines killing commuters, security agents and locals across different locations as renewed attempts to frustrate the rebuilding of destroyed communities and resettle internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

Zulum, who was touring some of the communities, in Dikwa, Marte, and Ngala Local Government Areas, said his government is working to find the conspirators from within the government and locals for appropriate sanctions.

Explosions along Maiduguri-Dikwa-Marte-Ngala roads resulting in the deaths of security personnel, civilian Joint Task Force members, humanitarian workers and farmers have been recurrent in the northern part of Borno of recent.

Marte is 150 kilometers from maiduguri, while ngala, is 153 kilometers from the capital. The two LGAs are economically strategic to the Borno State and the Federal Government due to the trans-border commercial activities along that route.

Destroyed by years of insurgency, roads leading to these economically viable LGAs have become easy traps for commuters and other users by Boko Haram terrorists who plant explosives on the roads.

The governor, who visited and addressed the army brigade in new Marte after the landmine explosion involving army personnel, inspected destroyed communities in Marte with the view to rebuild and resettle IDPs.

From there, the governor went to Logumani community in Ngala LGA where he resettled 500 households who used to live in IDP camps. He also gave them items to help them settle in.

Governor Zulum assured the people that his administration will not only resettle the IDPs but will also provide agricultural facilities to boost irrigation farming and other agricultural value chain activities.