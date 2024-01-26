Mr Ibu: Police Arrest Actor’s Son, Daughter For Alleged N55m Donations Theft

The Police on Thursday said it had arrested a son and adopted daughter of John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, for their alleged role in stealing N55m donations proceeds meant to cater for the actor’s health

Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Alagbon, in Ikoyi, Lagos State, revealed it had in custody Onyeabuchi Okafor and Jasmine Okekeagwu.

Mr Ibu had solicited help on social media last year over his poor health which doctors advised his legs would be amputated

Well-wishers would hear his pleas and make money donations to the family including the Bukola Saraki Foundation which revealed in a statement that it “has fully covered the medical expenses of the renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.”

Detailing the reason for the arrest, the FCID Public Relations Officer, Mayegun Amina, said the arrest followed a petition received from Diamond Waves Law on behalf of the actor’s wife, Stella Okafor, alleging that two sons of Mr. Ibu conspired with his adopted daughter, Jasmine, to defraud their father.

Amina also noted that the comic’s phone had been tampered with by the culprits to access the money.

However, the Force also claimed that it had recovered the sum of N55m reportedly stolen by the children.

”They thereafter re-installed the mobile banking applications of Mr. Ibu on the phone of Onyeabuchi Daniel Okafor preparatory to the perfection of their preconceived fraudulent plans and wiped off the banking applications originally installed on Mr. Ibu’s phone, thereby taking direct and full charge of the banking activities of Mr. Ibu to the funds being donated by members of the public in support of his medicals,” she also said.

PRO AmIna also stated that the duo have been charged to court.