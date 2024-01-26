Troops Apprehend Irate Youths Causing Mayhem In Kerang Community, Plateau

Men of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Safe Haven have apprehended some angry youths who are said to have launched an assault on troops deployed to maintain peace and security during the recent curfew imposed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

The governor had declared a 24-hour curfew following the deteriorating security situation within Mangu Local Government.

Spokesman for Operation Safe Haven, Captian Oya James, in a communique on Friday, stated that the not only did the youths violently attack Airforce Personnel enforcing the 24-hour curfew, they also went on attack other members of the community, looting properties along the way.

Captain James further explains that the youths’ attack included firing at the troops’ patrol vehicles, thereby posing a significant threat to the safety of both the military personnel and the community at large.

While strongly condemning the development, the spokesman disclosed that men of the force have been able to successfully apprehend the perpetrators and seized a cache of dangerous weapons used in the assault.

“During the subsequent operation to apprehend the attackers, the military successfully recovered a significant arsenal of weapons,” the Captain buttressed.

The seized items include one AK-47 rifle, four locally fabricated automatic rifles, one locally made mortar bomb launcher, seven empty shells of 7.62mm, one empty shell of a cartridge, one pistol magazine, 36 Boris, three rounds of 7.62mm, and seven rounds of 9 x 19mm.

The Nigerian Military has denounced the reckless and unlawful act of violence, noting that Such behavior not only endangers the lives of dedicated troops but also undermines the peace and stability of the entire community.

“We are committed to upholding the rule of law and will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt the peace and security of the region.

“We urge the peace loving people of Kerang and all citizens to refrain from engaging in acts of violence and to respect the authority of the state.

“The imposition of the 24-hour curfew was a necessary measure to safeguard the lives and property of all residents and it is essential that it be adhered to for the collective well-being of the community,” the army’s statement partly read.

The military assured the people of Plateau State that every effort will be made to ensure the safety and security of all law-abiding citizens. The army also called for the cooperation of the community in providing information that may lead to the apprehension of any individuals involved in unlawful activities.