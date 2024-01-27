AFCON 2023: Ekong Returns, Simon Starts As Super Eagles Name Lineup Vs Cameroon 

Stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong is back in action for the Super Eagles round of 16 clash with rivals Cameroon at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The defender missed the one-nil win against Guinea-Bissau but recovered in time for the crunch tie against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. 2013 AFCON winner Kenneth Omeruo stood in for him.

Winger Simon Moses is also in the starting lineup for the Saturday tie after featuring in Nigeria’s last Group A game. Ademola Lookman is also among the starters for the match.

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho who was injured and has not played a part in the competition, is, however on the bench alongside Alhassan Yusuf – who had an injury in the draw with Equatorial Guinea.

Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali retains his goalkeeping spot and will want to extend his clean sheets to three games against the Cameroonians.

African Player of the Year and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen will lead the lines for the Super Eagles. He has one goal and one assist thus far in the competition.

Saturday’s game begins at 9:00 pm (WAT/Nigeria time).