FG Orders Stoppage Of Work At Eleme End Of East-West Road

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has ordered the immediate stoppage of the ongoing reconstruction of the Eleme section of the East-West road in Rivers State over the alleged sharp practices of the contractor handling the project.

Mr Umahi gave the order during a project inspection of the East-West road in Port-Harcourt on Saturday.

The minister, who was accompanied by Barry Mpigi, the Senator representing Rivers South-East, further said the project should stop pending when some irregularities he observed in the project are resolved.

He revealed that the contractors Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) had been paid N33 billion and the Federal Ministry of Works under his watch will not tolerate any attempt to shortchange the country.