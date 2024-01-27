Hoodlums Abduct ABSU Deputy Vice Chancellor

The Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University, Uturu, Professor Godwin Emezue, was on Friday abducted by hoodlums in Umuekwu Amachara, Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Public Relations Officer of the Abia State Police Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said the DVC was in company of his wife where he was purchasing fuel at a petrol station when he was abducted.

She said that the hoodlums confiscated the victim’s wife’s ATM card, dragged the Deputy Vice-Chancellor into a Lexus SUV, and drove away with him.

The PPRO said the Command is deploying resources and assets including intelligence and technical aid towards unravelling the crime, and safely rescuing the victim from his captors.

The police urged Abians to remain calm and continue their legitimate activities while maintaining vigilance and being security conscious

The Command further appealed for the cooperation of the public, especially by way of providing any useful information that could be helpful in these particular circumstances, and in attaining enhanced security in the state, generally.