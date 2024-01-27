Kizz Daniel Releases Visuals Of Twe Twe Remix Featuring Davido

Afrobeats sensation Kizz Daniel has released the video for his trending Twe Twe song remix featuring Afrobeats heavyweight Davido.

The video’s release on Saturday means fans did not have to wait so long after the song was released about two days ago.

The video, which was released around 2 p.m., amassed over 70,000 views on YouTube after just three hours.

The visual, directed by top music video director TG Omori, is already receiving rave reviews from music fans on Twitter.

The visuals are of top quality, reminiscent of recent Kizz Daniel’s music videos. It featured both star singers and a few Nollywood actors and models dancing to the song.

Following their last collaboration since 2018 on ‘One Ticket’, Twe Twe sees the Nigerian superstars merging their unparalleled talents to deliver a musical experience that promises to thrill listeners.

The remix infuses the dynamic energy and distinct styles of both acts.