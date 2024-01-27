Magnitude 6.1 Quake Hits Guatemala, No Casualties Reported

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern Guatemala on Friday night, with officials reporting no casualties or material damage.

The quake struck at 11:52 pm (0552 GMT), seven kilometers (four miles) from the town of Taxisco at a depth of 108 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

Guatemala’s Seismology Institute, which measured the tremor as 6.0, said it was felt in the south of the country, as well as in the UNESCO World Heritage town of Antigua Guatemala, 45 kilometers southwest of the capital Guatemala City.

“No casualties or damage have been reported so far”, civil protection spokesman Rodolfo Garcia told reporters.

Authorities were monitoring the situation at the national level, he added.

Guatemala is often hit by quakes due to its location at the point where the Caribbean and Cocos tectonic plates meet.

According to the authorities, 90 percent of Guatemalan territory is prone to earthquakes.

