NCAA Suspends Private Airline Over Ibadan Incident, Begins Probe

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has suspended the Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) of Mattini Airline Services Limited, following the the runway excursion involving its Challenger CL 601 aircraft with 10 persons onboard in Ibadan on Friday.

The NCAA in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, noted that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into the occurrence in line with statutory provisions.

The agency stated that the suspension will subsist until it is determined that the conditions of the PNCF have been adhered to.

Achimugu added that, “NCAA has further initiated a safety and economic audit of all private jet operations in Nigeria. NCAA wishes to assure the travelling public of its utmost commitment to safety and the entrenchment of global best practices.”

The statement reads in part: “NCAA is aware of the runway excursion involving a Challenger CL 601 aircraft, operated by Mattini Airline Services Limited, with registration marks N580KR at Ibadan Airport on 26th January, 2024.

“Mattini Airline Services Limited holds a valid Permit for Non-Commercial Flight, PNCF. In line with statutory provisions, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has launched an investigation into the occurrence

“While the NSIB is conducting the safety investigation, the NCAA has initiated an economic inquiry into the operation of the aircraft viz-a-viz the terms and conditions of the PNCF as detailed in its Annexure.”

Channels Television had reported that the jet with registration number, N580KR, missed the runway and skidded into the nearby bush.

Firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed to the scene. But there was no death or casualty recorded.

“It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty,” a spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Carol Adekotujo, told our correspondent over the phone.