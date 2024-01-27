Ododo Makes Appointments On First Day In Office As Kogi Governor

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has made some appointments on his first day in office.

Ododo, who was sworn in at the Muhammadu Buhari Mini Stadium, Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Saturday, made his first appointments during his inaugural speech.

The governor nominated some commissioners and other top aides. Some of those appointed served in the immediate past government of Yahaya Bello. They include Folashade Ayoade Arike, Kingsley Fanwo, and Deedat Salami Ozigi, among others.

[READ ALSO] PHOTOS: Usman Ododo Takes Over As Kogi Governor

He named Arike as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and asked the Kogi State House of Assembly to screen the appointees speedily.

Below is the list of appointees and their portfolios:

Ali Bello — Chief of Staff to the Governor

Hilary Ojoma — Deputy Chief of Staff

Elijah Evinemi — Head of Service

Jerry Omodara — State Security Adviser

Oladele John Niyi — Chief Press Secretary

Shaibu Orisa — Director-General, Government House

Femi Adegboyega — State Legal Adviser

Isah Ismail — Special Adviser on Media

Sulaiman Ibrahim — Director-General of Protocol