Ododo Makes Appointments On First Day In Office As Kogi Governor

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has made some appointments on his first day in office.
Ododo, who was sworn in at the Muhammadu Buhari Mini Stadium, Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Saturday, made his first appointments during his inaugural speech.
The governor nominated some commissioners and other top aides. Some of those appointed served in the immediate past government of Yahaya Bello. They include Folashade Ayoade Arike, Kingsley Fanwo, and Deedat Salami Ozigi, among others.
He named Arike as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and asked the Kogi State House of Assembly to screen the appointees speedily.
Below is the list of appointees and their portfolios:
Ali Bello — Chief of Staff to the Governor
Hilary Ojoma — Deputy Chief of Staff
Elijah Evinemi — Head of Service
Jerry Omodara — State Security Adviser
Oladele John Niyi — Chief Press Secretary
Shaibu Orisa — Director-General, Government House
Femi Adegboyega — State Legal Adviser
Isah Ismail — Special Adviser on Media
Sulaiman Ibrahim — Director-General of Protocol