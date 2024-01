Usman Ododo on Saturday took the oath of office as the Kogi State governor, taking over from Yahaya Bello.

The swearing ceremony was held at the Muhammadu Buhari Mini Stadium, Lokoja, and had in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima; the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje among other dignitaries.

Ododo took the oath of office minutes after his deputy Salifu Joel Oyibo took his own.

Channels Television’s Photo Editor Sodiq Adelakun captured the event below: