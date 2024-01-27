Troops Raid Suspected Militia Group’s Hideout In Taraba, Discover Two Bodies

Troops of 93 Battalion under 6 Brigade have discovered bodies of two persons in a hideout of gunmen suspected to be a militia group in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba state.

The discovery followed sounds of gunshots near a disputed land along Wukari Tsokundi Road which prompted the troops to respond swiftly by mobilizing to the scene.

The incident took place Friday night according to the Brigade commander of 6 Brigade Jalingo, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa.

He said that upon arrival, the troops discovered two lifeless bodies and one person who sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries.

READ ALSO: Troops Neutralise 10 Terrorists, Recover Weapons In North-West Operations

The troops later combed the surrounding bushes near the scene and upon their search, engaged the militia group in a gun duel which forced them to flee with gunshot injuries.

The troops thereafter recovered a cache of weapons, including 2 AK 47 Rifles with 36 Rounds of 7.62 MM Special ammunition, 10 empty cases of 7.62 MM, 1 Double Barrel Rifle and 1 Single Barrel Rifle with 14 live cartridges.

Brigadier General Uwa said the encounter serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the military in maintaining peace and security in Taraba State.

He assured the people of the state that the troops will not relent in their efforts until all criminal elements within the state have been flushed out from their enclaves.