Abducted UNILORIN Student Escapes From Kidnappers

A 100-level student of the University of Ilorin female within the school premises has regained freedom.

The victim of the kidnap incident, Moyosore Bright of the Zoology Department, University of Ilorin, was abducted at about 2pm on Friday but regained consciousness in a bush, several kilometres away from the Ilorin metropolis, at about 7pm of same day.

It was gathered that the student had boarded a mini bus, popularly called “korope”, at the school terminus on the main campus along side other students with the intent of heading to her hostel at Tanke area, very close to the institution.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command of the Nigeria Police Force, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Sunday, said that the female student had to find her way back to Ilorin metropolis when she regained consciousness in the bush.

The police spokesperson, who said that there was no mark of violence on the kidnap victim, added that her mobile handset was intact but some items were stolen from her; namely, a gold chain, ATM Cards and a sum of N3,000.

“Investigation is ongoing to track down the culprits who perpetrated this act.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Victor Olaiya reassures the public that the command will remain steadfast towards fighting all forms of crimes and criminalities while providing a secure environment for the good people of Kwara,” the statement added.