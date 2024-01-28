Eight Months Out Of Four Years Not Enough To Judge Tinubu — Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State says it is too early to “judge” the performance of President Bola Tinubu in major sectors like security and economy.

Uzodimma, who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed confidence that his partyman would rescue Nigeria from economic doldrums.

Uzodimma, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, said the results of Tinubu’s policies would be seen in the next couple of months and Nigerians would soon begin to praise the President for sweeping reforms.

With 28.92% inflation rate, 33.93% food Inflation, 18.75% interest rate, over 133 million multidimensionally poor Nigerians, 33.3% unemployment rate, Naira exchange rate at over N1300/US$ in the parallel market, price per litre of petrol at over N600, and many more, Nigerians have not had it this tough economically.

However, Uzodimma assured Nigerians that Tinubu has the “password” to the myriad of socio-economic challenges confronting the nation.

“I am the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, fives states; I am the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, 20 governors; and we are unanimous in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that he succeeds in rescuing the economy, in rescuing this country, in making sure that we live according to the expectations of our founding fathers,”

“And I can tell you, seven months or eight months into his four years mandate is not enough to judge him. So, why the hurry? Some people are suffering from anxiety-cirrhosis. Some people are not able to come to terms with the reality on the ground.

“I am confident. I have my belief that if this man is not able to get this country correct, then something must be wrong.”

The governor, who blamed cabals for the socio-economic woes bedeviling the nation, said what Tinubu has done so far by removing subsidy on petrol and unifying the foreign exchange windows are the “passwords to entering the system”.