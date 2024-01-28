Ex-Beauty Queen Declared Wanted By NDLEA

An ex-beauty queen, Ms. Aderinoye Queen Christmas also known as Ms. Queen Oluwadamilola Aderinoye has been declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

She was declared wanted after escaping from her Lekki, Lagos residence when operatives raided her apartment at Oral estate, Lekki on Wednesday 24th January.

According to a statement by the NDLEA, The raid came following credible intelligence that the ex-beauty queen deals in illicit substances.

READ ALSO: Brazil Returnee Feigns Sickness To Evade Arrest, Excretes 60 Wraps Of Cocaine

The suspect was Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and founder of Queen Christmas Foundation.

Recovered from her home during the search witnessed by the estate officials include 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, large quantities of drugs packing plastics.

Also recovered was a black RAV 4 SUV marked Lagos KSF 872 GQ, and her picture frame among others.