God Promoted Me Through PDP, Says Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Sunday said his successes in life and the eventual elevation in his political journey were divinely made possible by God.

Governor Fubara said he was first promoted by God, who stirred the hearts of the leaders and members of his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to agree on presenting him as their governorship candidate to win the election.

Fubara stated this at the 2024 Port Harcourt Holy Ghost Rally of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) with the theme: “Promotion for a purpose,” held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday.

The governor described the theme of the rally as a personal gift because it reflects his story.

“I was promoted by God first, through my party and the leaders. So, promotion comes from God and God alone.

“Let me take the theme of the rally to be a personal gift from RCCG because the theme is not different from my story.

“I have a thanksgiving in my place where I will return this wonderful success in thanksgiving to the only person (God) who will make it permanent and forever.”

He expressed special gratitude to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who was present at the program, for his love for Rivers State as demonstrated by the choice of Port Harcourt for the special Holy Ghost Rally and blessings at the beginning of every year.

The governor promised the continued support of the government to ensure that the rally was a success in the State.

He urged RCCG to keep praying for his administration towards achieving the purpose of governance.

Thereafter, Governor Fubara proceeded to Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in his home town of Opobo in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area to attend a Service to thank God for his victory at the Supreme Court and to celebrate his 49th birthday anniversary.