IED Kills Six Pupils In Borno

Six pupils of the Tsangaya Quranic Centre in Gubio town have been killed by an Improvised Explosive Device which exploded near the Tsangaya in the Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a metal scavenger unknowingly collected and stored various metallic items in a building near the Tsangaya school.

According to information available to Channels Television, the scavenger collected the IED which was abandoned among other scrap metals undetonated and it exploded at approximately 2 pm, claiming the lives of the Almajirai children causing severe bodily harm to others.

Metal scavenging had been prohibited in Borno State by Governor Babagana Zulum since July 2023, following reports of alleged vandalism of government facilities in abandoned communities.

Justifying outlawing scrap metal scavenging, Professor Zulum pointed out that many scavengers have fallen victim to insurgent attacks while venturing into deserted areas to steal items.

Two weeks ago, two repentant Boko Haram insurgents were killed by an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists in the Korede axis of Damboa LGA.

The two former insurgents are among several other supporting troops of Operation Hadin Kai of 25 Brigade in Damboa.

They were on a field operation around three o’clock in the afternoon when they stepped on the explosive device.

Boko Haram and rival Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) still launch sporadic ambushes on convoys from their hideouts and plant landmines along the highway.

Landmine explosions on the highway have eased, but a recent uptick in blasts on the route has been the source of security concern as it coincides with the frequent travels by state governor Babagana Zulum on the highway.

Nigeria’s jihadist violence has killed more than 40,000 people since 2009 and displaced around two million from their homes.