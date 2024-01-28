No Ill Moving FAAN, CBN Depts To Lagos — Uzodimma 

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, says there is no ill moving the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos for operational efficiency.

“I listened to Ali Ndume, I listened to the Northern Senators’ Forum, I listened to the Emir of Kano. You can see the preponderance of opinions. and then the majority opinion is that merit should be the driving criterion for decision-making in the country,” the governor said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

“The main aviation hub is in Lagos and if the operation’s department is sent to Lagos to be able to manage aviation operations effectively, I have not seen any ill in it,” said the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uzodimma also said the CBN is the bankers’ bank, supervising all the commercial banks in the country. He said merit should be the criterion and efficiency should be the name of the business.

“Therefore, if you move the operations department of FAAN to Lagos to supervise airlines, it makes economic sense,” the governor stressed, while he accused President Bola Tinubu’s opponents of sponsoring “campaign of calumny” against him over the policies of his administration.

Uzodimma noted that Tinubu has no plan to relocate the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from Lagos to Abuja.