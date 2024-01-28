Relocation Of FAAN, CBN Depts To Lagos’ll Reduce Operating Costs — FG

The Federal Government on Sunday said the relocation of the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs.

In a statement, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, dismissed claims that the relocation of some departments in the two agencies are political moves to marginalise a section of the country.

Senator Ali Ndume from Borno South as well as chieftains of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum ( NEF) and other northern groups had kicked against the moves by FAAN and the apex bank, insinuating that it was an attempt to marginalise the north.

However, the minister said, “It is not true that the relocation to Lagos of the Headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and of certain departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), are political moves aimed at marginalizing a section of the country.

“These allegations are unfounded. Instead, these are pragmatic administrative steps to improve operational efficiency and reduce operating costs.

“I would like to urge all Nigerians to be especially mindful of all persons and groups at home and abroad, who specialize in making false and inciting claims on radio, TV and social media, as well as in peddling altered videos and images for viral dissemination.

“We must all stand together as one, against these forces that constantly seek to test and break the bonds that hold us.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, and the work of building the Nigeria of our dreams is one that must be done by everyone, regardless of our religious faith or ethnic group or geopolitical zone.”

“The heartwarming exploits of our beloved Super Eagles at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire are another case in point; a timely reminder that the things that bind us together as one are much deeper than the things that separate and divide us.

“Let us never forget what is truly possible: that instead of division and hatred, we can live and thrive in unity and hope, assured that, despite the temporary challenges and setbacks that we face from time to time, a glorious dawn is just around the corner,” he added.