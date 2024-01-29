Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s N50bn Suit Against FG To February 8

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has adjourned a suit by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government to February 8th, 2024.

In the suit, Kanu accused the FG of kidnapping him from Kenya and bringing him to Nigeria for trial.

He also wants an order for his release from the Department of State Services’ custody.

Kanu asked the court to order the FG to pay him N50bn as damages.

In a preliminary objection filed by the Federal Government and Attorney General of Federation (AGF), they described the suit as an abuse of the court process, urging the court to dismiss its process.

The defendants held that Kanu had filed an earlier suit with similar facts before a Federal High Court in Umuahia.

At the proceedings, Aloy Ejimakor told the court he had taken over the case from Mike Ozekhome.

The trial judge subsequently directed Ejimakor to find out if a similar matter was not before a sister court or if a judgment had been delivered in a similar suit.

The judge ordered that a hearing notice be issued and served on the defendants who were absent at the proceedings.