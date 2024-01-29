Former Ogun Speaker, Others Arraigned Over Alleged N2.5b Fraud

A former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, alongside two other principal career officers of the assembly, Dayo Samuel and Adeyemo Adedeji, have been arraigned before a Federal High court sitting in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, capital of the state, presided over by Justice O.O Okeke.

Oluomo and the officers were dragged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N2.5 billion.

He and others are allegedly were said to have committed financial fraud while he was in office as the speaker in 2022.

Eighteen out of 26 house members signed for his impeachment over alleged highhandedness, gross misconduct, arrogance, poor leadership style, lack of focus and transparency, and pitching members against themselves.

But approached the state high court to challenge his removal.

On Monday, shortly after the trio entered the dock, the court discovered that the counsel to the anti-graft agency could not make it to court.

The case has however been adjourned to the 29th of February and 1st of March.