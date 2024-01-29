Police Arrest Student For Alleged Kidnapping, Cultism, Armed Robbery

An undergraduate of the Ogun State-owned University of Education, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, Abdul-Azeez Ibrahim, has been arrested by the State police command for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism.

Abdul-Azeez, arrested on Saturday in Ijebu Ode, is said to be the hit man and armourer for a cult group, the Neo Black Movement of Africa, popularly called ‘Black Axe’.

According to a short statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on his X account, the suspect is an extra-year student of the university.

He wrote, “Police arrest suspected armed robber, cultist and kidnapper in Ogun State.

“Ogun State Police Command, on 27th January 2024 at about 2.30 am, arrested one Abdul-Azeez Ibrahim, aka Butcher, in the Ijebu Ode area.

“He is the hit man and armourer for the Neo Black Movement of Africa, aka Black Axe, in Ijebu Ode. He is an extra year student of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.”

The FPRO promised that the Ogun State police command would address the media on the case as soon as possible.

Abdul-Azeez was pictured with several arms and ammunition including double barrel guns, locally made English pistols, and a cloth believed to be a fortified operational costume.