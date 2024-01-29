×

Police Arrest Student For Alleged Kidnapping, Cultism, Armed Robbery

Abdul-Azeez, arrested on Saturday in Ijebu Ode, is said to be the hit man and armourer for a cult group, the Neo Black Movement of Africa, popularly called ‘Black Axe’.

By Bidemi Bello
Updated January 29, 2024
In this file photo, a police officer hold bunch of handcuffs at SARS headqurters in Abuja on October 3rd, 2020 PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

An undergraduate of the Ogun State-owned University of Education, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, Abdul-Azeez Ibrahim, has been arrested by the State police command for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism.

According to a short statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on his X account, the suspect is an extra-year student of the university.

Police authorities in Ogun will brief the press later about the arrest.

 

He wrote, “Police arrest suspected armed robber, cultist and kidnapper in Ogun State.

“Ogun State Police Command, on 27th January 2024 at about 2.30 am, arrested one Abdul-Azeez Ibrahim, aka Butcher, in the Ijebu Ode area.

“He is the hit man and armourer for the Neo Black Movement of Africa, aka Black Axe, in Ijebu Ode. He is an extra year student of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.”

Some of the items recovered from the suspect.

 

The FPRO promised that the Ogun State police command would address the media on the case as soon as possible.

Abdul-Azeez was pictured with several arms and ammunition including double barrel guns, locally made English pistols, and a cloth believed to be a fortified operational costume.

