Ekiti Govt Confirms Abduction Of Pupils And Teachers, Vows Rescue

The Ekiti State Government has confirmed the abduction of students, teachers, and a driver in the Emure-Ekiti area of the state but vowed to ensure the victims are rescued.

Gunmen had abducted six pupils and three teachers of a private school and their bus driver while they were returning from Eporo-Ekiti on Monday night.

But hours after the incident, the Ekiti State Government called on residents of the state not to despair as security has been stepped up to rescue them.

“The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has urged the citizens of the state not to despair over Monday’s kidnapping of some school pupils and their teachers in Emure- Ekiti, assuring that efforts are on to get the children and their teachers rescued,” the Tuesday statement from the Ekiti State Government read.

READ ALSO: Oyebanji Orders Security Agencies To Unravel Killers Of Two Ekiti Traditional Rulers

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has urged the citizens of the state not to despair over Monday’s kidnapping of some school pupils and their teachers in Emure- Ekiti, assuring that efforts are on to get the children and their teachers rescued. Six pupils of a… pic.twitter.com/w1OPO0kxpM — Government of Ekiti State (@ekitistategov) January 30, 2024

It quoted Governor Biodun Oyebanji as describing the kidnap as callous, and unacceptable, saying nothing would be spared in the efforts to rescue them.

The Ekiti Government said “security agencies in the state are already on the trail of the abductors with a mandate to bring the pupils and their teachers back safely.

“Governor Oyebanji said security is being stepped up across the state with a view to flushing out criminal elements from their hideouts,” it added.

“While calling on the citizens to remain calm and vigilant, he urged them to cooperate with security agencies, by making available relevant information to the authorities.”