FG To Ban Single-Use Plastics, Styrofoam In MDAs

The Federal Government is set to ban single-use plastic products (SUPs) and styrofoam in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Salako, gave the indication in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during a workshop and capacity building for chemicals and waste handlers, held on Tuesday.

The minister, who commending the state government for the initiative, highlighted some of the measures being taken to promote circular economy which include strengthening relevant policies and institutional framework, building the capacity of manufacturers and producers to embrace the principle of cleaner production and enforcement of national policies on chemical management.

The minister seized the occasion to reiterate the commitment of the Federal Government to the elimination of single-used plastics as he implored government department and offices to comply with the new directive.

The second edition of the Chemical Handlers and Users Workshop was at the instance of the Ogun State Ministry of Environment to intimate stakeholders on the need to safeguard the health of the people and the environment by adopting best practices in chemicals handling and waste management.

The seminar was attended by the state environment minister; the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; members of the State Executive Council; members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria; among other critical stakeholders.

According to them, unchecked handling of waste and chemicals have been responsible for loss of biodiversity, pollution of underground water and increase of non-communicable diseases.

With this in mind, they called for the embrace of circular solutions in chemical and waste management to guarantee more efficient production.