Killers Of Ekiti Monarchs Won’t Escape Justice — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has vowed that the killers of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State won’t escape justice.

In a statement on Tuesday, the President condemned the “mindless and brutal bloodletting” of the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola; and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsola.

The two monarchs were killed when they were returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti on Monday.

According to his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu condoled with the families and subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on the “deeply agonising development”.

“In the same vein, the President directs the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

“As security of life and property is the primary responsibility of government, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes,” the statement added.