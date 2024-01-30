Many Feared Dead, Properties Destroyed In Bonny Jetty Fire

A late evening fire on Monday wreaked havoc on the Bonny/Nembe Jetty in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, destroying buildings, speed boats and several other items.

Two people were confirmed dead, with many missing.

The jetty served as transit point for people, especially traders, to some reverine communities, including Bonny in Rivers State and Nembe in Bayelsa State.

The presence of combustible items like wooden and fibre boats, and petroleum products intensify the level of damage like in this case which occurred on Monday evening.

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo visited the scene as directed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara for an assessment.

The State Government promised to ensure that the ugly incident does not happen again.

Danagogo, however, called for restrain in the activities of operators at the jetty during the dry season.

While the cause of this fire, just like the others, was unknown as of press time, business operators earnestly expect the provision of a fire service station nearby.