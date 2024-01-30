Insecurity: Step Aside If The Shoes Are Too Big, Atiku Tells Tinubu

A former vice president Atiku Abubakar is worried about the spate of insecurity under President Bola Tinubu’s government, asking him to resign if he cannot address it.

Atiku, who lost to Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, accused the President of playing fiddle while the country is drowning in insecurity.

“If the shoes are too big for Emilokan, he should step aside. Nigeria does not need another Tourist-in-Chief,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain added. “The country needs 24/7 leadership to confront the pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy,” he said in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, recalling the various kidnapping episodes in several parts of Nigeria.

Tinubu is playing fiddle while Nigeria is drowning in the ocean of insecurity. To imagine that the Commander-in-Chief is on a so-called private visit while kidnappers kill a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay N90m ransom and two monarchs in Ekiti, among… — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 30, 2024 Advertisement

“To imagine that the Commander-in-Chief is on a so-called private visit while kidnappers kill a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay N90m ransom and two monarchs in Ekiti, among other regular tragedies besetting Nigerians.”

President Tinubu came to office last year vowing to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity, including jihadists in the North-East, criminal militias in the North-West and a flareup of intercommunal violence in central states.

But critics say the kidnapping crisis, one of the issues affecting the country, is out of control. The president said he plans to address the root causes of the violence through education.

Impunity as well as insufficient security and wider government presence has allowed violence to fester, experts say.