Ogun Assembly Ratifies Oluomo’s Impeachment, Swears In New Speaker

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday has ratified the impeachment of a former speaker of the house, Olakunle Oluomo, with all 22 members present at plenary voted in support of the impeachment.

At the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Bolanle Ajayi (APC-Yewa South), Musefiu Lamidi (APC-Ado Odo Ota 11), read the report of the committee set up by the House on Monday to investigate the allegations levelled against the former speaker.

Lamidi noted that the committee made it clear to the former speaker that the committee was not on a witch-hunting mission but for a fair hearing on allegations levelled against him.

The former speaker while fielding questions from journalists on Monday said some of the committee members do not have the right to be a member of the committee to investigate him since they were among the 18 members who originally signed the impeachment notice.

“Having observed that the committee turned down his request, he walked out on the committee to avoid responding to further questions from the committee,” Lamidi said.

“The committee observed that the attitude of the speaker shows that he has no regard for the committee and by extension the House of Assembly.

“His attitude is a clear admittance of the allegations contained in the impeachment notice served on him which includes financial impropriety, high-handedness and lack of focus among others,” he said.

Lamidi said that the committee found him guilty of all allegations levelled against him and consequently recommended that he should be impeached.

Lamidi, thereafter, moved the motion for the adoption of the report which was seconded by Oluseun Adesanya (PDP-Ijebu Nort-East).

The deputy speaker threw the resolution back to the house and the 22 members in attendance affirmed the removal of Oluomo as the speaker through the majority vote.

“With the majority vote of 22 members, I hereby confirm that Oluomo stands Impeached and removed as the speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly,” she said.

Adegoke Adeyanju (APC-Yewa North 1), thereafter, nominated Oludaisi Elemide (APC-Odeda) as the new speaker and seconded by Adeniran Ademola (APC-Sagamu11).

Elemide took the Oath of Office and was officially sworn-in to replace the impeached Speaker.

The new speaker promised all-inclusive leadership, urging the members to see themselves as one and work in unity for the progress of the state.

Earlier, the deputy speaker had read a letter of impeachment notice served to Oluomo which was signed by 25 members out of the 26 House of Assembly members.