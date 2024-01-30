Radda Donates N3.5m To Abductees Rescued By Troops In Katsina

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State on Monday donated the sum of N100,000 to each of the 35 persons rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army for them to revive their normal business when they arrive home.

The victims kidnapped by armed bandits at Tashar Nagulle and Nahuta villages in Batsari Local Government Area of the state were said to have been rescued at Dumburum Forest after an intensive gun battle between soldiers and the bandits.

The victims were eventually handed over to the Governor at the Katsina State Government House by the Commander of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army Brigadier General O.A Fadairo.

The Governor while receiving the victims thanked Almighty Allah for rescuing them without any casualty from the security operatives or the hitherto abducted civilians. He maintained that success is being recorded in the fight against banditry.

“Many terrorists in Katsina have been killed, with their camps dislodged and a lot of weapons recovered through the joint efforts of security operatives in the state,” he said.

While commending the efforts of the army and other security operatives, the Governor reiterated that his administration will deal with persons “romancing” with terrorists in the state.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed said the State Government has also introduced free medicare to victims of banditry, and allowance to security agencies, as well as educational support to those who lost their parents during violent attacks of terrorists.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commander of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, told the governor that the victims were rescued at Dumburum Forest after an intensive gun battle between soldiers and the bandits.