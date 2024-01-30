Reps Spokesman Cries During Plenary Over Killing Of Ekiti Monarchs

A lawmaker, Akin Rotimi, broke down in tears on Tuesday on the floor of the House of Representatives while lamenting the killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

Rotimi, a member representing Ekiti North 1 (Ikole / Oye) Federal Constituency in the House, called the attention of the House to the heinous killings of two monarchs by gunmen.

The Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunji Olusola; and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsola, were killed when they were returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti on Monday.

Rotimi, who is also the spokesman for the House, on Tuesday, raised a motion of urgent national importance during resumption of plenary after a month break by the House.

Rotimi noted that there has been an increase in criminal activities in Ekiti North 1 (Ikole / Oye) Federal Constituency in recent times, resulting in the lost lives and properties.

He noted that the constituency is exposed to peculiar security challenges due to the nature of our forests and topography, and more painfully because Ekiti federal roads are some of the most dilapidated in the entire country.

The House thereafter resolved to urge the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the military to the outpost along the Oke-Ako area of Ekiti to enhance security and forestall a repeat of attacks resulting in the death of the two monarchs.

The House also resolved to direct the Inspector General of Police, the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp, and other security agencies to deploy more men to Ekiti North 1 and ensure that those who carried out that dastardly acts are fished out and brought to justice.

Similarly, the House urged the Chief of Defence Staff to establish civilian joint forces in Plateau State following the attacks which led to the deaths of over 50 persons in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance raised by Ishaya Lalu, member representing Bokkos Federal Constituency, Plateau State.

Following the resolution of both motions, the House observed a minute of silence and mandate its committees on Defence and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

The House to this end, adjourned its plenary to Tuesday next week.