Two Terrorists Killed As Troops Rescue 35 Kidnap Victims In Katsina

Two terrorists have been killed in Katsina State with 35 kidnap victims rescued in military operations in the North-Western state.

The rescue which happened on January 27 was made possible by the troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in Katsina.

Spokesman of Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday. He stated that several other terrorists escaped with gunshot injuries.

“During the operation troops had an encounter with the armed terrorists, neutralizing two of the terrorists while others escaped with severe gunshot wounds,” the statement read.

“In continuation with the series of simultaneous well-coordinated clearance operations in its Areas of Operational Responsibilities in the North-West which has continued to yield tremendous successes. Troops of the Joint Task Force North-West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) operating in Katsina state have rescued 35 kidnapped victims and neutralized two terrorists in Katsina state in a search and rescue operation.

Noting that the rescued victims include 19 males, 12 females as well as four children, he said they were immediately handed over to the Katsina State Government by the Commander 17 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation HADARIN DAJI, Brigadier General Oluremi Fadairo.

TROOPS OF OPERATION HADARIN AGAIN RESCUE 35 KIDNAP VICTIMS, NEUTRALIZE 2 TERRORISTS IN KATSINA STATE In continuation with the series of simultaneous well coordinated clearance operations in its Areas of Operational Responsibilities in the North West which has continued to yield… pic.twitter.com/Ol0Gh0p6Ji — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) January 30, 2024

Fadairo on his part pledged that the military would continue the attack on the terrorist enclaves.

Katsina is one of the north-western states that is affected by banditry. Others include Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto.

Despite efforts of the state governments and security agencies, the bandits have continued to kill people at will, kidnap many for ransom as well as wreak havoc on helpless communities.

Heavily armed gangs known locally as bandits raid villages, especially in the northwest states, looting and kidnapping for ransom.

Rural villages often form self-defence vigilante groups to protect themselves from raids.

President Bola Tinubu says improving security is a priority as he seeks to attract more foreign investment in Africa’s most populous country and largest economy.