Court Stops Police From Arresting Fubara’s CoS, Ehie

The Port Harcourt Division of the Rivers State High Court has granted an ex-parte order restraining the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from arresting, detaining, and or harassing Edison Ehie.

The order which was granted following a motion ex-parte filed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor had sought to stop the police from arresting him over his alleged involvement in the burning of the Hallowed Chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly last year.

Presiding Judge, Sika Aprioku granted the order before adjourning the matter to the 6th of February for hearing of the substantive application.

At the height of the political crisis in the state, the Martin Amaewhule-led group had petitioned the police demanding that Ehie be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted over allegations of his involvement in the suspected arson at the House of Assembly Complex.