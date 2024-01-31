Edo Gov: PDP Screens 10 Aspirants For February Primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has screened 10 aspirants ahead of the party’s primary election on February 22.

Channels Television gathered that the party’s screening committee led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State also presented certificates to the aspirants to participate in the exercise that will produce the PDP candidate.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature confirmed to Channels Television, that all aspirants who bought the expression of interest form and the nomination forms were screened and presented certificates to participate in the primaries.

Some of the aspirants screened include the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, Asuerinme Ighodalo, Omosede Ogbinedion, Anslem Ojezua and Felix Akhabue.

Others are Arthur Esene, Omoregie Ihama, Prof. Martin Uhomoibh, Osaro Onaiwu and Umoru Hadizat.

The screening exercise was done behind closed doors at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.