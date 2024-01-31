Banditry: Zamfara Gov Inaugurates 2,646 Protection Guards

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday, inaugurated 2,646 Community Protection Guards (CPGs) to work with the security agencies to fight the terrorists unleashing terror on innocent citizens in the state.

The event which took place the Gusau Trade Fair Complex, had in attendance governors of the North-West states, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, and Deputy Governor of Kaduna, former Governors of Sokoto and Zamfara States among other dignitaries.

In his remark, Governor Lawal said he believed that with the inauguration of the Community Protection Guards (CPGs), the fight against banditry will be enhanced, and peace will be restored in Zamfara State.

The governor reiterated his administration’s position not to negotiate with the terrorists, but want the security forces to continue to prosecute the war against them until they are flushed out of the state and peace is restored to the people.

The Chairman of the Northwest Governors’ Forum and Katsina State Governor, Umar Dikko Radda, maintained that they will not negotiate with the terrorists but wage war against them and bring back peace in the region.

General Aliyu Gusau, who was the chairman of the occasion, called for the cooperation of security agencies with the Community Protection Guards by sharing credible intelligence that will enable them to collectively stamp out banditry and other forms of crime.