Gov Oborevwori Suspends Agric Commissioner, Sends Three Others On Compulsory Leave

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has suspended the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon Omoun Perez, with immediate effect.

Oborevwori also asked the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Bennett Agamah; Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineering, Engr Oki Yintareke; and Chief Accountant, Gabriel Idiatacheko, to embark on compulsory leave.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Press Unit, Government House.

Perez’s suspension is ”to investigate the claims and perceived infractions related to the management of the scheme by the Ministry,” the statement said.

The governor also set up a seven-man committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, to probe allegations levelled against the government officials

“Arising from the outcome of the review of the implementation of the Greenhouse project by the State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori has constituted a seven-man committee chaired by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu.”

“Consequent upon the interim report of the committee, and to have unimpeded access to information during the period of the investigations, the Governor, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori has approved the immediate suspension of Hon. Omoun Perekebena Perez, Hon. Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“While Messrs Bennett Ezon-Abode Agamah, Permanent Secretary; Engr. Oki Preowei Yintareke, Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineering; and Mr. Gabriel Idiatacheko, Chief Accountant, are to proceed on compulsory leave until further notice in line with Civil Service extant rules.

“The government’s action is in no way a presumption of guilt but rather a necessary measure to uphold the sanctity of the investigative processes already instituted, which is to ensure that the investigation is conducted without any potential for undue influence or bias.”