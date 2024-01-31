JUST IN: One Person Killed, Several Shops Razed As Fire Guts Central Market In Zamfara

A fire has destroyed several shops at Gusau Central Market, killing one person.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 9 p.m. last night in the furniture section of the state capital’s largest market.

The Commander of the Nigerian Fire Service, New Market office, Hamza Mohammed, informed Channels Television that a shop owner whose name is yet to be identified died while attempting to enter his shop to extinguish a fire forcefully.

Firefighters from the state command have been battling the inferno since 9 p.m. yesterday, preventing it from spreading to other shops.

Mohammed reported that several shops were affected by a fire, but the cause is still unknown.