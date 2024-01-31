Lagos Announces Traffic Diversion At Marine Bridge

Traffic will be diverted at the Ijora 7up end of the Marine Bridge from 2nd February to 10th May, the Lagos State Government announced on Wednesday.

The decision to divert traffic is for comprehensive maintenance of the bridge.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Affirms Fintiri’s Election As Adamawa Gov

He also advised motorists to follow alternative routes provided for them by the state government while the repair works will last.

See the full statement below: