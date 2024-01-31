Lagos Announces Traffic Diversion At Marine Bridge

Traffic will be diverted at the Ijora 7up end of the Marine Bridge from 2nd February to 10th May, the Lagos State Government announced on Wednesday.
The decision to divert traffic is for comprehensive maintenance of the bridge.
This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.
He also advised motorists to follow alternative routes provided for them by the state government while the repair works will last.
See the full statement below:
LASG ANNOUNCES TRAFFIC DIVERSION AT MARINE BRIDGE FOR COMPREHENSIVE REPAIRS
Consequently, the following alternative routes have been mapped out for Motorists during the course of the repairs; Motorists heading towards Apapa from Marine Bridge are to use;
Malu road via Mobil road u-turn to link Marine Bridge Access Ramp (Inbound Apapa) and proceed to Point Road u-turn leading into Marine Bridge (Ijora bound) and follow the Diversion at closed section.
Through this movement they will be able to join the counter flow lane on the Apapa bound lane back to Ijora bound lane after the closed section.
Alternately, Motorists can utilize;
Marine Bridge road inwards Malu road to make use of the Mobil road u-turn and proceed to Area B/NAGAFF to access Point road u-turn into Marine Bridge (Ijora bound).
Through this movement also they will be able to join the counter flow lane on the Apapa bound lane and divert back to the Ijora bound lane after the closed section.
The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi has assured that the Traffic Management Personnel will be deployed to the affected routes to minimize inconveniences and improve traffic flow.
E-signed;
Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State
Commissioner for Transportation.